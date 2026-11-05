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One Slice of This Caramel Banana Pie and Your Thanksgiving Guests Will Be Hooked!
8 days ago
This caramel banana pie is a Southern take on the classic banoffee pie, but instead, I’m pairing fresh banana with dulce de leche for a deliciously decadent and creamy caramel-flavored pie. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢2 12-ounce cans dulce de leche
- ▢1 regular-sized graham cracker crust
- ▢fresh bananas
- ▢whipped topping
Instructions
- Open dulce de leche cans and spread caramel into the bottom of the pie crust in a pie dish. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.
- Cut into slices and top each slice with sliced banana and whipped cream just before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.
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