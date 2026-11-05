One Slice of This Caramel Banana Pie and Your Thanksgiving Guests Will Be Hooked!

This caramel banana pie is a Southern take on the classic banoffee pie, but instead, I’m pairing fresh banana with dulce de leche for a deliciously decadent and creamy caramel-flavored pie. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Photo by https://www.southernplate.com/caramel-banana-pie-banoffee-pie/

Ingredients

▢ 2 12-ounce cans dulce de leche

▢ 1 regular-sized graham cracker crust

▢fresh bananas

▢whipped topping

Instructions

Open dulce de leche cans and spread caramel into the bottom of the pie crust in a pie dish. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Cut into slices and top each slice with sliced banana and whipped cream just before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.



