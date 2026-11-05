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One Slice of This Caramel Banana Pie and Your Thanksgiving Guests Will Be Hooked!

8 days ago

This caramel banana pie is a Southern take on the classic banoffee pie, but instead, I’m pairing fresh banana with dulce de leche for a deliciously decadent and creamy caramel-flavored pie. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aQjU_1GoGB88E00
Photo byhttps://www.southernplate.com/caramel-banana-pie-banoffee-pie/

Ingredients

  • 2 12-ounce cans dulce de leche
  • 1 regular-sized graham cracker crust
  • ▢fresh bananas
  • ▢whipped topping

Instructions

  • Open dulce de leche cans and spread caramel into the bottom of the pie crust in a pie dish. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.
  • Cut into slices and top each slice with sliced banana and whipped cream just before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.


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