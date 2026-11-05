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This Classic Cheese Ball Is the One Thanksgiving Appetizer Everyone Comes Back For!

8 days ago

This creamy cheese ball recipe is made with three different types of delicious cheese and seasonings, wrapped up in a smooth ball covered in crunchy pecan pieces. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZiEA_1GoFY5br00
Photo byhttps://www.southernplate.com/recipe-for-cheese-ball/

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 ounces blue cheese or feta cheese
  • 8 ounces softened cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons softened unsalted butter or margarine
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder or onion powder
  • ▢finely chopped pecans, optional

Instructions

  • Grate cheddar cheese and allow it to sit at room temp for one hour (cover it so it doesn't dry out).8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
  • In a medium mixing bowl, place all ingredients. Mix until smooth and well blended.
  • Turn out onto plastic wrap that has been sprinkled with chopped pecans (can skip the pecans if you like). Shape into a ball and press pecans in to cover, if desired. Wrap in plastic wrap and form into a ball.finely chopped pecans, optional
  • Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.


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