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This Classic Cheese Ball Is the One Thanksgiving Appetizer Everyone Comes Back For!
8 days ago
This creamy cheese ball recipe is made with three different types of delicious cheese and seasonings, wrapped up in a smooth ball covered in crunchy pecan pieces. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
- ▢2 ounces blue cheese or feta cheese
- ▢8 ounces softened cream cheese
- ▢2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ▢2 tablespoons softened unsalted butter or margarine
- ▢1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ▢1/4 teaspoon salt
- ▢1/8 teaspoon garlic powder or onion powder
- ▢finely chopped pecans, optional
Instructions
- Grate cheddar cheese and allow it to sit at room temp for one hour (cover it so it doesn't dry out).8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
- In a medium mixing bowl, place all ingredients. Mix until smooth and well blended.
- Turn out onto plastic wrap that has been sprinkled with chopped pecans (can skip the pecans if you like). Shape into a ball and press pecans in to cover, if desired. Wrap in plastic wrap and form into a ball.finely chopped pecans, optional
- Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.
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