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This Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus Appetizer Will Disappear Before Thanksgiving Dinner!

8 days ago

Bacon wrapped asparagus is a simple, dependable side dish that always turns out well. Tender asparagus and crispy bacon roast together until everything caramelizes just a bit around the edges. It’s straightforward to make, doesn’t need many ingredients, and works with almost any dinner. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gknG_1GoFLLjh00
Photo byhttps://www.southernplate.com/bacon-wrapped-asparagus/

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh asparagus about 20–24 spears, trimmed
  • 8 slices bacon regular or thin cut
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ▢Optional: drizzle of balsamic glaze or sprinkle of parmesan for serving

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.
  • Trim the woody ends from the asparagus and pat dry with paper towels.
  • In a large bowl, toss the asparagus with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until lightly coated.
  • Gather 3–4 asparagus spears together and wrap one slice of bacon tightly around each bundle, starting just below the tips and spiraling downward. Place the bundles seam-side down on the baking sheet.
  • Bake for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the bacon is crisp and the asparagus is tender. For extra crispiness, broil for 1–2 minutes at the end while watching closely.
  • Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving platter. Optionally drizzle with balsamic glaze or sprinkle with parmesan cheese before serving warm.


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