This Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus Appetizer Will Disappear Before Thanksgiving Dinner!

Bacon wrapped asparagus is a simple, dependable side dish that always turns out well. Tender asparagus and crispy bacon roast together until everything caramelizes just a bit around the edges. It’s straightforward to make, doesn’t need many ingredients, and works with almost any dinner. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.



▢Optional: drizzle of balsamic glaze or sprinkle of parmesan for serving

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

Trim the woody ends from the asparagus and pat dry with paper towels.

In a large bowl, toss the asparagus with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until lightly coated.

Gather 3–4 asparagus spears together and wrap one slice of bacon tightly around each bundle, starting just below the tips and spiraling downward. Place the bundles seam-side down on the baking sheet.

Bake for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the bacon is crisp and the asparagus is tender. For extra crispiness, broil for 1–2 minutes at the end while watching closely.