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This Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus Appetizer Will Disappear Before Thanksgiving Dinner!
8 days ago
Bacon wrapped asparagus is a simple, dependable side dish that always turns out well. Tender asparagus and crispy bacon roast together until everything caramelizes just a bit around the edges. It’s straightforward to make, doesn’t need many ingredients, and works with almost any dinner. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢1 pound fresh asparagus about 20–24 spears, trimmed
- ▢8 slices bacon regular or thin cut
- ▢1 tablespoon olive oil
- ▢½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ▢½ teaspoon black pepper
- ▢¼ teaspoon salt
- ▢Optional: drizzle of balsamic glaze or sprinkle of parmesan for serving
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.
- Trim the woody ends from the asparagus and pat dry with paper towels.
- In a large bowl, toss the asparagus with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until lightly coated.
- Gather 3–4 asparagus spears together and wrap one slice of bacon tightly around each bundle, starting just below the tips and spiraling downward. Place the bundles seam-side down on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the bacon is crisp and the asparagus is tender. For extra crispiness, broil for 1–2 minutes at the end while watching closely.
- Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving platter. Optionally drizzle with balsamic glaze or sprinkle with parmesan cheese before serving warm.
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