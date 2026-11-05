This Southern Broccoli Casserole Is a Holiday Dinner Must-Have!

Every Southern holiday spread needs a pan of broccoli casserole, the kind with a golden, buttery Ritz cracker topping that crackles when the serving spoon goes in. Frozen broccoli gets folded into a creamy cheddar sauce made with cream of mushroom soup and mayonnaise, then bakes under crushed Ritz crackers and melted butter. It takes about 15 minutes to put together and 30 minutes in the oven, and one 9×13 dish serves 8. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Photo by https://www.southernplate.com/broccoli-casserole/

Ingredients

▢ 2 (12-ounce) bags frozen broccoli florets

▢ 1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

▢ 1 cup mayonnaise

▢ 2 large eggs lightly beaten

▢ 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese divided

▢ 1/2 cup onion finely diced

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 sleeve Ritz crackers crushed

▢ 4 tablespoons butter melted

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Cook the broccoli according to the package directions until just tender. Drain well.

In a large bowl, stir together the cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, eggs, 1 1/2 cups of the cheddar cheese, onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Add the drained broccoli and gently stir until evenly coated.

Spread the broccoli mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese over the top.

In a small bowl, combine the crushed Ritz crackers and melted butter. Sprinkle evenly over the casserole.

Bake uncovered for 25 to 30 minutes, until hot and bubbly and the cracker topping is golden brown.

Let the casserole rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.



