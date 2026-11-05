The Easiest Cinnamon Rolls Ever! This Frozen Bread Dough Shortcut Is Pure Magic

These easy cinnamon rolls start with a loaf of frozen bread dough, which lets you skip mixing and kneading the dough entirely. You roll it out, fill it with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, let the rolls puff up in the pan and finish them with a cream cheese icing that melts right down the sides. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Photo by https://www.southernplate.com/homemade-cinnamon-rolls/

Ingredients

▢ 1 loaf frozen white bread dough such as Rhode’s

Filling

▢ 1/4 cup softened butter or margarine

▢ 1 cup packed brown sugar

▢ 3 tbsp ground cinnamon

Icing

▢ 3 ounces softened cream cheese

▢ 1/4 cup softened butter or margarine

▢ 1.5 cups confectioner’s sugar

▢ 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, optional

Instructions

Place the loaf of dough on a plate and let sit at room temperature until thawed. Once thawed, roll out onto a floured surface to the size of about nine inches by sixteen inches. Spread butter/margarine over the dough.]

In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle over the top of the dough, stopping about 1/2 an inch away from the sides so it will seal. Carefully roll up the cinnamon roll dough into a log and press lightly to seal. Slice into one-inch slices with a serrated knife.]

Place in a greased 9×13 baking dish and cover with cling wrap. Place in a warm spot and allow to rise until doubled in size. Remove cling wrap and bake at 400 for about 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Mix all icing ingredients together and beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Spread over cinnamon rolls.



