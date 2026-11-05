These Easy Candied Sweet Potatoes Are So Good, You’ll Forget About Dessert!

This easy Southern candied sweet potatoes recipe is quick, simple, and melt-in-your-mouth good. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Photo by https://www.southernplate.com/candied-sweet-potatoes-recipe/

This quick and easy candied yams recipe is so good. Basically, grab a couple of cans of sweet potatoes, cook them in the oven and you have this recipe of syrupy goodness. The end result is tender sweet potatoes with a buttery sweet caramel toffee flavor that will definitely melt in your mouth.

Now, if you’re wondering when to serve this candied yam dish, I say whenever! Have it as a meal or as a Thanksgiving dessert, the choice is yours. I personally think that because sweet potatoes are a vegetable (no matter how you prepare them), you can serve them with any meal and it automatically decreases any guilt you might have because these are so good.

Ingredients

▢ 29 oz. can sweet potatoes

▢ 1 cup sugar

▢ 1 stick butter

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Drain sweet potatoes and pour them into an ovenproof casserole dish.

Sprinkle sugar over sweet potatoes.

Cut up butter, put on top and then sprinkle with cinnamon.

Place in oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until syrupy.



