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These Easy Candied Sweet Potatoes Are So Good, You’ll Forget About Dessert!

4 days ago

This easy Southern candied sweet potatoes recipe is quick, simple, and melt-in-your-mouth good. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

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Photo byhttps://www.southernplate.com/candied-sweet-potatoes-recipe/

This quick and easy candied yams recipe is so good. Basically, grab a couple of cans of sweet potatoes, cook them in the oven and you have this recipe of syrupy goodness. The end result is tender sweet potatoes with a buttery sweet caramel toffee flavor that will definitely melt in your mouth.

Now, if you’re wondering when to serve this candied yam dish, I say whenever! Have it as a meal or as a Thanksgiving dessert, the choice is yours. I personally think that because sweet potatoes are a vegetable (no matter how you prepare them), you can serve them with any meal and it automatically decreases any guilt you might have because these are so good.

Ingredients

  • 29 oz. can sweet potatoes
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Drain sweet potatoes and pour them into an ovenproof casserole dish.
  • Sprinkle sugar over sweet potatoes.
  • Cut up butter, put on top and then sprinkle with cinnamon.
  • Place in oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until syrupy.


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