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This Old-Fashioned Turkey Gravy with Egg Is the Secret to a Truly Southern Thanksgiving!

4 days ago

Pass the gravy boat at a Southern Thanksgiving and there’s a good chance you’ll find this old-fashioned turkey gravy inside, the egg-studded giblet gravy my family has poured over dressing for generations. It’s ready in about 25 minutes on the stovetop and makes enough for 4 people to spoon over everything on their plate. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZMma_1GnUqyUX00
Photo byhttps://www.southernplate.com/turkey-gravy-recipe/

Ingredients

  • 2 cups turkey or chicken broth
  • 1 diced hard-boiled egg
  • 1/2 cup shredded turkey breast or chopped cooked giblets
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup warm water

Instructions

  • Bring broth to a simmer over medium-high heat.
  • Stir in the diced egg and turkey (or chopped giblets) and reduce the heat to low.
  • In a small cup, mix together water and flour with a fork until there are no lumps.
  • Stir this slurry into the simmering broth and cook over low heat until thickened (about 2-3 minutes).
  • Pour it into a gravy boat and serve immediately.

Notes

  • Giblet gravy: Use about 1/2 cup chopped cooked giblets in place of the turkey breast. If you cook them separately, simmer the neck, heart and gizzard in water or broth until tender, about 1 hour, adding the liver for the last 10 to 15 minutes, then chop finely.
  • Storage: Keep leftover gravy in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days and reheat it on the stovetop, adding a splash of broth if it has thickened.
  • More flavor: Stir in 1 to 3 teaspoons of chopped fresh or dried herbs like rosemary, sage or thyme, or a splash of dry white wine.
  • Creamy gravy: Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream, milk or half-and-half.
  • Pan drippings: You can use turkey drippings for some or all of the broth. Skim the fat off the top first.


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