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This Old-Fashioned Turkey Gravy with Egg Is the Secret to a Truly Southern Thanksgiving!
4 days ago
Pass the gravy boat at a Southern Thanksgiving and there’s a good chance you’ll find this old-fashioned turkey gravy inside, the egg-studded giblet gravy my family has poured over dressing for generations. It’s ready in about 25 minutes on the stovetop and makes enough for 4 people to spoon over everything on their plate. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢2 cups turkey or chicken broth
- ▢1 diced hard-boiled egg
- ▢1/2 cup shredded turkey breast or chopped cooked giblets
- ▢2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ▢1/2 cup warm water
Instructions
- Bring broth to a simmer over medium-high heat.
- Stir in the diced egg and turkey (or chopped giblets) and reduce the heat to low.
- In a small cup, mix together water and flour with a fork until there are no lumps.
- Stir this slurry into the simmering broth and cook over low heat until thickened (about 2-3 minutes).
- Pour it into a gravy boat and serve immediately.
Notes
- Giblet gravy: Use about 1/2 cup chopped cooked giblets in place of the turkey breast. If you cook them separately, simmer the neck, heart and gizzard in water or broth until tender, about 1 hour, adding the liver for the last 10 to 15 minutes, then chop finely.
- Storage: Keep leftover gravy in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days and reheat it on the stovetop, adding a splash of broth if it has thickened.
- More flavor: Stir in 1 to 3 teaspoons of chopped fresh or dried herbs like rosemary, sage or thyme, or a splash of dry white wine.
- Creamy gravy: Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream, milk or half-and-half.
- Pan drippings: You can use turkey drippings for some or all of the broth. Skim the fat off the top first.
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