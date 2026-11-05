This Old-Fashioned Turkey Gravy with Egg Is the Secret to a Truly Southern Thanksgiving!

Pass the gravy boat at a Southern Thanksgiving and there’s a good chance you’ll find this old-fashioned turkey gravy inside, the egg-studded giblet gravy my family has poured over dressing for generations. It’s ready in about 25 minutes on the stovetop and makes enough for 4 people to spoon over everything on their plate. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Stir this slurry into the simmering broth and cook over low heat until thickened (about 2-3 minutes).

In a small cup, mix together water and flour with a fork until there are no lumps.

Stir in the diced egg and turkey (or chopped giblets) and reduce the heat to low.

Giblet gravy: Use about 1/2 cup chopped cooked giblets in place of the turkey breast. If you cook them separately, simmer the neck, heart and gizzard in water or broth until tender, about 1 hour, adding the liver for the last 10 to 15 minutes, then chop finely.

Storage: Keep leftover gravy in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days and reheat it on the stovetop, adding a splash of broth if it has thickened.

More flavor: Stir in 1 to 3 teaspoons of chopped fresh or dried herbs like rosemary, sage or thyme, or a splash of dry white wine.

Creamy gravy: Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream, milk or half-and-half.