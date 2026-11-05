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This Perfect Pecan Pie Is the Thanksgiving Dessert Everyone Will Be Begging You to Make!
4 days ago
If you want a perfect pecan pie every time, you need this recipe in your life. It has the traditional Southern pecan pie taste of rich and nutty caramelized filling in a flaky buttery pie crust, but the best part is that it never misses. For the full recipe recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢3 eggs
- ▢1 cup granulated sugar
- ▢1/2 cup white corn syrup
- ▢3/4 stick melted butter
- ▢1 cup chopped pecans
- ▢1 unbaked pie shell
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, beat eggs, then blend in the sugar. Stir in the remaining ingredients, mixing well.
- Pour pecan pie filling into the unbaked pie crust.
- Place pecan pie in a cold oven. Turn to 300 degrees and bake for 1 hour.
Notes
Still runny after an hour? Ovens vary. Reader Kelli's tip: turn the oven up to 325°F and keep baking, checking every 10 minutes, for up to 30 more minutes. Don't overbake it, or the filling gets tough.Make ahead: Bake up to 3 days ahead and refrigerate, or freeze up to 3 months.Course: DessertCuisine: AmericanKeyword: easy pecan pie, pecan, pecan pie recipe, pie, southern pecan pie
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