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This Sweet and Crunchy Cranberry Dessert Is About to Become Your New Thanksgiving Favorite!
4 days ago
These cranberry crunch bars include sweet and tart cranberries with a buttery streusel-like crumble topping and base that make them the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table this year. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢1 cup old-fashioned oats
- ▢1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- ▢1 16-ounce can whole berry cranberry sauce
- ▢1 cup light or dark brown sugar
- ▢1/2 cup butter or margarine
Instructions
- Mix the oats, flour, and brown sugar together in a large bowl. Cut in the butter using a long-tined fork or pastry cutter.
- Press 1/2 of the crumble mixture into the bottom of a greased 8x8 baking dish.
- Spread cranberry sauce over the crust before topping it with the remaining crumbs.
- Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until lightly brown. Excellent served with whipped cream or ice cream.
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