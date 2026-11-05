This Sweet and Crunchy Cranberry Dessert Is About to Become Your New Thanksgiving Favorite!

These cranberry crunch bars include sweet and tart cranberries with a buttery streusel-like crumble topping and base that make them the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table this year. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Photo by https://www.southernplate.com/cranberry-crunch-recipe/

Ingredients

▢ 1 cup old-fashioned oats

▢ 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

▢ 1 16-ounce can whole berry cranberry sauce

▢ 1 cup light or dark brown sugar

▢ 1/2 cup butter or margarine

Instructions

Mix the oats, flour, and brown sugar together in a large bowl. Cut in the butter using a long-tined fork or pastry cutter.

Press 1/2 of the crumble mixture into the bottom of a greased 8x8 baking dish.

Spread cranberry sauce over the crust before topping it with the remaining crumbs.

Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until lightly brown. Excellent served with whipped cream or ice cream.



