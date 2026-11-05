📅 Veterans Day Ceremony in Southern Shores on Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day Ceremony in Southern Shores

Join your neighbors on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. for the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Pitts Center, 5375 N. Virginia Dare Trail, Southern Shores, NC 27949.

The event is hosted by the Knights of Columbus Assembly 2989 and the Town of Southern Shores. It’s a chance for the community to come together to honor the service, dedication, and sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

This year’s featured speaker is Lieutenant Colonel Larry Feast, U.S. Army (Retired), a distinguished veteran who served nearly 28 years, including assignments in Panama, South Korea, Somalia, and with the White House Communications Agency as Deputy Operations Officer.

The ceremony is open to the public, and veterans, their families, residents, and visitors are all invited. Everyone is encouraged to attend and show appreciation to those who have worn the uniform in service to our nation.