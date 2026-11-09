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Southern Pines
🚧 Holiday trash, recycling & yard debris changes for Nov–Dec
6 days ago
🚛 Holiday trash, recycling & yard debris schedule for Nov–Dec
Here’s how Southern Pines collections change for the holidays:
Veterans Day – Wed, Nov 11
- Yard debris: skipped
- Garbage: regular schedule
Thanksgiving – Thu–Fri, Nov 26–27
- Garbage:
- Thursday route → Fri, Nov 27
- Friday route → Sat, Nov 28
- Recycling:
- Friday B-route → Sat, Nov 28
- Yard debris: Nov 26–27 pickups skipped
Christmas Eve & Day – Thu–Fri, Dec 24–25
- Garbage:
- Thu, Dec 24 → on schedule
- Fri, Dec 25 → Sat, Dec 26
- Recycling:
- Friday B-route → Sat, Dec 26
- Yard debris: Dec 24–25 pickups skipped
Yard debris reminder: skipped holiday pickups are not made up the next day. Service resumes on your next regular yard debris day.
Check the Town’s 2026 Garbage, Recycling & Yard Debris Collection Calendar for full routes and dates.
More Info: Environmental Services: November & December Collec...
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