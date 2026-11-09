🚧 Holiday trash, recycling & yard debris changes for Nov–Dec

🚛 Holiday trash, recycling & yard debris schedule for Nov–Dec

Here’s how Southern Pines collections change for the holidays:

Veterans Day – Wed, Nov 11

Yard debris: skipped

skipped Garbage: regular schedule

Thanksgiving – Thu–Fri, Nov 26–27

Garbage: Thursday route → Fri, Nov 27 Friday route → Sat, Nov 28

Recycling: Friday B-route → Sat, Nov 28

Yard debris: Nov 26–27 pickups skipped

Christmas Eve & Day – Thu–Fri, Dec 24–25

Garbage: Thu, Dec 24 → on schedule Fri, Dec 25 → Sat, Dec 26

Recycling: Friday B-route → Sat, Dec 26

Yard debris: Dec 24–25 pickups skipped

Yard debris reminder: skipped holiday pickups are not made up the next day. Service resumes on your next regular yard debris day.

Check the Town’s 2026 Garbage, Recycling & Yard Debris Collection Calendar for full routes and dates.