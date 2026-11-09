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Southern Pines

🚧 Holiday trash, recycling & yard debris changes for Nov–Dec

6 days ago
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🚛 Holiday trash, recycling & yard debris schedule for Nov–Dec

Here’s how Southern Pines collections change for the holidays:

Veterans Day – Wed, Nov 11

  • Yard debris: skipped
  • Garbage: regular schedule

Thanksgiving – Thu–Fri, Nov 26–27

  • Garbage:
    • Thursday route → Fri, Nov 27
    • Friday route → Sat, Nov 28
  • Recycling:
    • Friday B-routeSat, Nov 28
  • Yard debris: Nov 26–27 pickups skipped

Christmas Eve & Day – Thu–Fri, Dec 24–25

  • Garbage:
    • Thu, Dec 24 → on schedule
    • Fri, Dec 25Sat, Dec 26
  • Recycling:
    • Friday B-routeSat, Dec 26
  • Yard debris: Dec 24–25 pickups skipped

Yard debris reminder: skipped holiday pickups are not made up the next day. Service resumes on your next regular yard debris day.

Check the Town’s 2026 Garbage, Recycling & Yard Debris Collection Calendar for full routes and dates.

More Info: Environmental Services: November & December Collec...

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