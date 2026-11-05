🏥 Southern Pines NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Southern Pines is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now, from hands-on patient care to clinic leadership roles.

Here are several strong options if you’re ready for a new move in Southern Pines, NC.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC)

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC) Location: Southern Pines, NC (on-site, 10205 US-15 Unit 43)

(on-site, 10205 US-15 Unit 43) Type: Full-time

Pay: High performers can earn up to ~$88,000/year (30 service hours/week), plus uncapped commission and tips

Full-time therapists here can keep a busy book and strong tip income, with same-day tip payouts and uncapped upgrades. All supplies are provided, and the benefits are stacked: health insurance with $8,000 employer contribution, 401(k) with 5% match, PTO, license renewal reimbursement, CE support, and more.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Southern Pines, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.00 – $53.00/hour

Work with seniors in a Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays role focused on one-on-one, functional treatment. This job comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO with rollover/buyout options, licensure reimbursement, and company-provided CEUs with unlimited online CEUs for full-time staff.

Employer: Pinehurst Surgical Clinic

Location: Southern Pines, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead daily operations for multiple clinical departments, from staffing and patient flow to budgeting and revenue cycle. This is a good fit if you have a bachelor’s in business/finance/healthcare admin and 3–5+ years of healthcare management, and want a role that blends leadership, quality improvement, and community outreach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.