🛒 Southern Pines Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Southern Pines has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like working with people and staying busy. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant role where you’ll handle the register, help guests, and be part of a lively sports bar team. Good fit if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and want to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Location: Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, NC Type: Part-time ( 20–30 hours/week )

Part-time ( ) Pay: From $14.00/hour

Hands-on paid apprenticeship where you learn professional dog grooming while working in a pet retail setting. Great for animal lovers who want a long-term career path, not just a job.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, NC Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $15.00/hour

Customer-facing role helping shoppers pick the right plants and lawn & garden products, with both indoor and outdoor work. Ideal if you like being active, staying organized, and talking about gardening.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.