🔧 Southern Pines NC Building & Grounds Jobs, Multiple Openings

Southern Pines has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings and grounds in top shape.

Here are several maintenance and housekeeping roles hiring now:

Employer: Drucker + Falk, LLC

Drucker + Falk, LLC Location: Southern Pines, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $1,500 sign-on bonus (after 90 days)

Apartment maintenance role focused on make-ready repairs, work orders, and keeping the property clean and safe. HVAC skills and CFC/608 certifications are preferred, and you’ll rotate 24-hour on-call duty. Comes with health, dental, life, 401(k), vacation, sick leave, and more.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Southern Pines, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep a long-standing senior living community clean, safe, and welcoming through daily cleaning, sanitizing, and deep-clean tasks. Offers Day-1 benefits, PTO, paid holidays, DailyPay, and low-cost medical, dental, and vision through the Trinity Health network.

Employer: Partnership Property Management

Location: Southern Pines, NC

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $24.00 – $27.00 per hour

Full-time apartment maintenance role handling light plumbing, work orders, unit turns, and grounds/common-area cleaning. You’ll use basic tools, work with vendors, respond to after-hours emergencies, and keep maintenance records and supplies organized.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.