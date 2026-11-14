Late Friday morning the five categories of ballots — early voting, election day, two rounds of mail-ins and provisionals — had all been counted in Calvert County. By a margin of 441 votes, Judy Pedersen beat Republican Jason Scaggs for the second of two at-large seats on the board of county commissioners, according to the local election board.

Between Pedersen and Scaggs is Democrat Antoine White, who garnered 16,098 votes to finish third in the at-large balloting. Scaggs had led Pedersen on election night by a margin of over 3,100 votes.

With the results, Pedersen, who tallied 16,322 total votes, broke the 16-year chokehold Republicans have had on the board of county commissioners. The GOP still holds a majority on the panel, according to the final results from Calvert’s election board.

“This is a historic moment for Calvert County,” Pedersen said in a statement issued early Friday afternoon. “Our county is turning purple and for the first time in more than two decades, Democrats will have a seat at the governing table.”

Pedersen said despite being the lone Democrat on the panel, “I am confident that there will be common ground and opportunities for agreement.”

Meanwhile, Scaggs has announced that he has made a formal request to the Calvert election board for “an expanded election audit, mail-in verification band chain-of-custody investigation” regarding the general election.

Scaggs cited concerns about mail-in ballot signature verification and voter authentication.

“We have received numerous reports of voters arriving at their assigned polling places on election day intending to vote in person, only to be informed that election records indicated they had already requested or been issued a mail-in ballot,” Scaggs stated in his request. “These individuals were consequently directed to vote provisionally. While we recognize that Maryland law provides for provisional voting under these circumstances, the number of reports raises concerns that warrant further investigation.”

Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s election administrator, said the election board’s attorney will draft a response to any court challenge filed regarding the 2026 process.

Hatfield told Southern Maryland News that her office sent out over 10,000 mail-in ballots to local voters. Over 8,229 ballots were submitted. Hatfield said the number of mail-in votes was the normal amount the local election board sees returned during a general election.

In 2020, while the world was in the throes of COVID-19, almost 21,000 Calvert County voters cast mail-in ballots during the general election. In 2022, the last gubernatorial election where locals for countywide offices, 8,884 mail-in ballots were tallied in Calvert.

As the numbers currently read, Pedersen would join four Republicans — Patti Stueckler, the top at large vote-getter (17,303); District 1 winner and incumbent Mike Hart (20,306); District 2 winner Kenneth B. Lee, who ran unopposed (25,769), and District 3 winner and incumbent Catherine M. Grasso (19,771).

Grasso’s win over Democrat Michael Bennett is by a slim margin of just over 150 votes, the closest race among commissioner candidates. Bennet bested Grasso in the mail-in and provisional tallies by more than 3,500 votes.

In Calvert’s school board race, which is nonpartisan, Dona Ostenso held a 258-vote lead over incumbent Jana Post for the second at-large seat. Another incumbent, Lisa Grenis, finished first in the four-candidate race with 15,902 votes.

The state elections board must certify Calvert’s results before they become official.

See other results from races in Southern Maryland at www.somdnews.com/news/elections/results.