The calm after the election storm

The election has come and gone – citizens cast their votes, nearly all ballots have been counted and winners and losers have acknowledged who will be making decisions at the public level for the next several years.

Southern Maryland News editorial staff worked tirelessly in the months leading up to Tuesday's election to provide information to voters about local candidates, from commissioners and school boards to state delegates and senators, in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties.

On Election Day, our staff writers were out talking to voters, taking pictures and capturing the general mood of the day. By about 11 p.m. that night we had stories and graphics (www.somdnews.com/news/elections/results) on our website with results.

The next day we called candidates and examined the results a little deeper, writing stories for today's print edition of Southern Maryland News. Pick up a copy on a local newsstand or check out those stories and more in our newsletter below.

For those that enjoy video, our Riley Dauber appeared on a midterm election roundtable with some of our colleagues at a sister paper in Montana. You can check that out on YouTube by clicking this link: youtube.com/marylandmidterm.

As always, thank you for your sincere interest in this publication and for supporting local journalism.