Leonardtown field hockey wins region title

Following a scoreless first half against a formidable foe seeking to dethrone them as 4A state champions, the Leonardtown High School field hockey team eventually emerged with a gritty 2-0 victory over visiting Broadneck on Wednesday afternoon to capture the 4A East region title and punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals this weekend.

Leonardtown had controlled play throughout much of the first half against Broadneck, but the Raiders were repeatedly turned away by Bruins’ goalie Trish Maloney. Leonardtown sophomore Taylor Mitchell sent several rocket shots toward the box that Maloney kicked out of harm’s way as the Raiders failed to break the scoreless deadlock despite numerous penalty corner chances, including three in the final minute of the second quarter.

In the second half, however, Mitchell and her teammates were finally able to solve the riddle that Maloney presented. After being turned aside on several more corners earlier in the third quarter, Mitchell finally fired a shot past the Bruins’ stellar keeper and into the back of the box to give the hosts a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“She really made some very tough saves in the first half,” Mitchell said of her Broadneck nemesis. “It felt great to finally get one past her in the third quarter. We had a lot of good possessions and good penalty corners, so it was frustrating to keep getting denied. But our work definitely paid off in the second half.”

Then in the opening stages of the fourth quarter, Mitchell was again turned away by Maloney on a shot deep in the circle.

But this time sophomore teammate Savannah Hitch was in prime position for the rebound and she stuffed a shot past the Bruins’ keeper to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. Even against a formidable foe such as Broadneck, the reigning 4A state champs could breathe a sigh of relief after Hitch gave the Raiders a two-goal lead with 12 minutes remaining.

“That entire first half was really intense,” Hitch said. “I thought we had some really good chances. Then when Taylor scored in the third quarter that was huge. I was glad to get the second goal.”

Leonardtown field hockey coach Chris Mitchell guided the Raiders to the 4A state title one year ago and now the defending champs have earned another spot in the state quarterfinals and will either be the first or second seed when those brackets are reconfigured later this week.

“We really needed a challenge,” Mitchell said. “Broadneck came here and definitely provided that. Their goalie was tremendous. ... But this was a total team effort today. A lot of the girls really contributed to this win today.”