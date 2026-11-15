⚠️ Live snakes briefly pause security at Ontario airport

Security screening at Ontario International Airport in Southern California was temporarily stopped last month after TSA agents found two live snakes inside a traveler’s suitcase.

Agents first saw what looked like ropes on the X-ray, but discovered the items were actually two snakes inside a pillowcase. Screenings were paused while officials confirmed the snakes were not venomous.

The traveler said he had flown with the snakes before. He ended up giving the snakes, which he called his pets, to a relative who was not traveling so he could continue his trip.

TSA officials remind travelers to check with their airline ahead of time to see if and how they can travel with pets, including unusual animals like snakes.