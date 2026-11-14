📅 Free Berkshire Jazz Orchestra holiday concert at library

Enjoy classic holiday songs with a big band twist at the Southbury Public Library. The Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece ensemble from Fairfield County, will perform favorites like “Winter Wonderland,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “Sleigh Ride.”

This concert is:

Free to attend

to attend Open to everyone , no matter what town you live in

, no matter what town you live in For adults (listed adult program)

Registration is required.

Questions or need accommodations?

Email Rebecca at rrandall@biblio.org

Call the reference desk at 203-262-0626 ext. 130

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Southbury Public Library. If you need accessibility accommodations, contact the library so they can help.