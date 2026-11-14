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📅 Free Berkshire Jazz Orchestra holiday concert at library
📅 Free Berkshire Jazz Orchestra holiday concert at library
Enjoy classic holiday songs with a big band twist at the Southbury Public Library. The Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece ensemble from Fairfield County, will perform favorites like “Winter Wonderland,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “Sleigh Ride.”
This concert is:
- Free to attend
- Open to everyone, no matter what town you live in
- For adults (listed adult program)
Registration is required.
Questions or need accommodations?
- Email Rebecca at rrandall@biblio.org
- Call the reference desk at 203-262-0626 ext. 130
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Southbury Public Library. If you need accessibility accommodations, contact the library so they can help.
More Info: Berkshire Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert | Southbu...
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