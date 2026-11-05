🛒 Southbury CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Southbury’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time sales or a flexible part-time shift. Here are a few good picks worth a closer look.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Southbury, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $44,000–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission )

(hourly + ) Why it’s worth a look: Customer-facing sales role where you help people choose phones, plans, and services using a consultative approach. Fast-paced, tech-focused job with strong earning potential, set schedules posted 2 weeks ahead, and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and up to 50% employee discounts on AT&T services).

Employer: Stop & Shop Supermarket

Location: 100 N Main Street, Southbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic grocery store role stocking dairy, building displays, and keeping the area neat. You get flexible scheduling, paid training, a 5% grocery discount, access to an Employee Assistance Program, and union-backed benefits (health, pension, sick leave, and PTO per the contract).

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Southbury, CT

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay Range: $16.94–$19.10/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like fashion and people. You’ll help shoppers find outfits, support store operations, and work with a team in a fun, style-focused setting. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, bonus programs, and a 401(k) with company match (benefits may vary by hours and role).

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.