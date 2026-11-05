🏥 Southbridge, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Southbridge has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from entry-level hospital work to licensed clinical jobs. Good options here if you want patient contact, steady hours, or a path to grow.

Employer: Mass Pediatric ABA LLC

Mass Pediatric ABA LLC Location: Southbridge, MA (Greater Southbridge area, in-home)

(Greater Southbridge area, in-home) Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $22–$30/hour + $150 sign-on bonus

Work one-on-one with kids with autism in their homes using ABA therapy. Great fit if you enjoy working with children and want to grow in the field—paid 40-hour RBT training, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and clear paths for career advancement.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Southbridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hour + up to $50,000 sign-on bonus (per listing)

Lead pharmacy services in a busy community setting while building long-term patient relationships. Role comes with comprehensive health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with company match, tuition and training through Walgreens University, and room to move into leadership.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health

Location: Southbridge, MA

Type: Part-time (mixed shifts, holidays/on-call)

Pay: $15.00–$22.83/hour (prorated for part-time)

Entry-level hospital role moving patients and equipment between units—perfect if you want to get your foot in the door in healthcare. You’ll stay active on your feet, support nurses and clinical teams, and may be eligible for a signing bonus plus future growth within a large health system.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.