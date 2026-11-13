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Southborough
⚠️ Southborough Town House closed Nov 12, 8am–12pm
9 days ago
⚠️ Southborough Town House closed Friday morning for phone upgrade
The Southborough Town House will be closed to the public from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, November 12th for a phone system upgrade.
Town House staff will still be working and available by email during business hours.
Other town buildings are not affected and will be open to the public:
- 9 Cordaville Rd. – Board of Health, Building Dept, Senior Center
- 21 Highland St. – Recreation Dept.
- 25 Common St. – Youth and Family Services
- 147 Cordaville Rd. – DPW
Plan any in-person Town House business for after 12 PM or use email to reach staff during the upgrade window.
More Info: Town House Closed on Friday, November 12th • South...
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