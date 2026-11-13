⚠️ Southborough Town House closed Friday morning for phone upgrade

The Southborough Town House will be closed to the public from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, November 12th for a phone system upgrade.

Town House staff will still be working and available by email during business hours.

Other town buildings are not affected and will be open to the public:

9 Cordaville Rd. – Board of Health, Building Dept, Senior Center

– Board of Health, Building Dept, Senior Center 21 Highland St. – Recreation Dept.

– Recreation Dept. 25 Common St. – Youth and Family Services

– Youth and Family Services 147 Cordaville Rd. – DPW

Plan any in-person Town House business for after 12 PM or use email to reach staff during the upgrade window.