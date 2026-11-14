Southaven’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores hiring for both part-time and full-time roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

CJ Schwan's Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $15/hour + mileage reimbursement

Stock popular brands like Red Baron®, Tony's®, Freschetta®, Mrs. Smith's®, Edwards®, bibigo®, Pagoda® in local grocery stores. Great fit if you want weekend work, paid training, and a job that keeps you moving with chances to grow.

Employer: Rooms To Go

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $60,000/year, based on experience

Lead a sales team in a busy furniture showroom and help customers design their homes. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, discounts) and is ideal if you have retail management experience and like coaching a sales team.

Employer: Lucky Brand

Location: Tanger Outlets, Southaven, MS

Type: Seasonal, hourly

Pay Range: $11.00–$13.75/hour

Help shoppers find their style and keep the store looking sharp during the busy season. Good for people who love fashion, can work evenings and weekends, and want a short-term role with employee discounts and potential access to broader benefits if eligible.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.