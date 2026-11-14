Southaven Chamber of Commerce will host a live virtual MSBX workshop, “Is Your Leadership Style Working Against You?”, on Thursday, November 19, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM with Jeff Jones of Refining Leaders. The session will cover seven leadership styles, help attendees find their natural style, and show how to adjust to different people and situations. The cost is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members; register here: https://bit.ly/4iI7J2Z.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southaven Chamber of Commerce