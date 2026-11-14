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🚚 Southaven, MS Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Southaven’s warehouse and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work or leading a team. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.
Material Handler Stocker – Reach Truck Operator
- Employer: WAI Global
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, comprehensive benefits, PTO & holidays, $1,000 attendance bonus, $500 referral bonus
Hands-on warehouse role using forklifts, reach trucks, pallet jacks and more. You’ll help with receiving, put-away, and training others while staying active on your feet and lifting up to 70 lbs occasionally.
Material Handler Stocker – Reach Truck Operator
- Employer: Pos Service Holland
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, full benefits, PTO & holidays, $1,000 attendance bonus, $500 referral bonus
Very similar warehouse role focused on receiving, storage, and distribution in a busy facility. Good fit if you have reach truck/forklift experience, like staying organized, and want steady daytime hours.
MS Sr Supply Chain Manager – Strategic, Procurement, Sourcing
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a manufacturer)
- Location: Southaven / Northern MS (onsite only)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, paid medical leave, 401(k) with match & profit sharing, paid holidays, vacation, personal/sick days
Senior role leading purchasing, planning, scheduling, and supplier management for a manufacturing operation. Great if you have 5+ years of strategic supply chain leadership, strong ERP/MRP skills, and want to manage a team and drive cost savings.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same company page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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