Southaven’s warehouse and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work or leading a team. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: WAI Global

WAI Global Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, comprehensive benefits, PTO & holidays, $1,000 attendance bonus, $500 referral bonus

Hands-on warehouse role using forklifts, reach trucks, pallet jacks and more. You’ll help with receiving, put-away, and training others while staying active on your feet and lifting up to 70 lbs occasionally.

Employer: Pos Service Holland

Pos Service Holland Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, full benefits, PTO & holidays, $1,000 attendance bonus, $500 referral bonus

Very similar warehouse role focused on receiving, storage, and distribution in a busy facility. Good fit if you have reach truck/forklift experience, like staying organized, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a manufacturer)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a manufacturer) Location: Southaven / Northern MS (onsite only)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, paid medical leave, 401(k) with match & profit sharing, paid holidays, vacation, personal/sick days

Senior role leading purchasing, planning, scheduling, and supplier management for a manufacturing operation. Great if you have 5+ years of strategic supply chain leadership, strong ERP/MRP skills, and want to manage a team and drive cost savings.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same company page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.