Southaven has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, warehouses, and outdoor spaces running smoothly. If you like hands‑on work and staying active, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Abacus Solutions Group

Abacus Solutions Group Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time (12‑hour shifts, front or back half of week; some weekends/holidays)

(12‑hour shifts, front or back half of week; some weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

This role supports a busy fulfillment center, working on conveyors, sortation systems, and facility repairs. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of mechanical/electrical maintenance, can work at heights, and want steady, structured shift work.

Employer: Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance)

(for Diversified Maintenance) Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: $18/hour + weekly pay

You’ll handle general cleaning in commercial buildings: floors, restrooms, trash, and basic floor care. Simple requirements (HS diploma or 6 months experience) and on‑the‑job training, so it’s a solid option if you want reliable hours and fast, weekly pay.

Employer: Future Electronics

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 11:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

, (Sun–Thu, 11:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.) Salary: Not listed

You’ll maintain a fully automated, climate‑controlled warehouse, working on AS/RS systems, conveyors, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. They want about 5 years of maintenance experience and offer a strong benefits package (401k + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Xylem Tree Experts

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time , overtime and weekends as needed

, overtime and weekends as needed Salary: Not listed

Outdoor role helping a tree crew: clearing brush, feeding the chipper, loading trucks, basic equipment care, and flagging traffic. Good if you like physical work outside, have a driver’s license, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.