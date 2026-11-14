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🏥 Southaven Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Southaven’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, pharmacies, and EMS all hiring. If you’re in medical or patient care, there are some strong options here right now.
RN-Clinical Resident Nurse – Med/Surg-9T
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: OTHER (hospital-based RN role)
- Salary: Not listed
Med/Surg floor role providing direct patient care, education, and support on a busy unit. Great fit for a new or early-career RN who wants strong clinical experience and teamwork in a large health system.
Pharmacy Operations Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour (hourly range from employer)
Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations as a full-time certified tech, managing workflow, tech staff, and customer experience. Good move if you’re a PTCB-certified tech ready to step into leadership with clear pay info and corporate benefits.
Paramedic
- Employer: Shoals Ambulance (Baptist Ambulance / Priority Ambulance)
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Not listed (field EMS role)
- Pay: Competitive pay; exact rate not listed
Work ALS and CCT ambulance shifts for Baptist-affiliated facilities and 9-1-1 response in the region. Offers pay for prior EMS experience, full benefits, 401(k), uniforms, and tuition help for EMT/Paramedic training plus ongoing CE.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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