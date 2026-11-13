Southaven has some solid options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are a few local roles with good earning potential and room to grow.

Employer: Leaf Home

Leaf Home Location: Southaven, MS (events across the area)

(events across the area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour + commission/bonus, paid weekly

Work trade shows, fairs, festivals, and retail events, talking with homeowners and generating leads for Leaf Home’s products. Great fit if you’re energetic, like being on your feet, and want weekly pay, paid training, and growth into management.

Employer: Cleft of the Rock, Inc.

Cleft of the Rock, Inc. Location: Southaven, MS (local territory, in-person)

Type: Full-time | Independent Contractor

Pay: Commission-based, average $65,000–$85,000/year for entry-level agents

Help businesses and individuals choose supplemental insurance that protects them in tough times. You’ll get comprehensive training, licensing help and reimbursement, mentorship, and optional base draw for your first 6 weeks.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Productivity-based with guaranteed minimum; paid drive time + mileage

Visit local stores and use a company app to collect pricing and merchandising data for major retailers. This role offers flexible scheduling, training, 401(k) with match for part-timers, and identity theft protection.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.