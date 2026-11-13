Southaven is busy right now with logistics and warehousing, thanks to all the distribution hubs in the area. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a growing industrial manufacturer)

CyberCoders (for a growing industrial manufacturer) Location: Southaven, MS (onsite only)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Senior, hands-on role leading purchasing, production planning, scheduling, inventory control, and supplier management for a manufacturing operation. You’ll manage a team of 8–10 buyer/planners, drive cost savings, work closely with Operations, Manufacturing, Engineering, Warehouse, and use ERP/MRP (JD Edwards/Oracle a plus). Strong supply chain leadership in manufacturing and US work authorization required. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid leave, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, holidays, vacation, and personal/sick days.

Note: This job is also posted at a second link with the same title and details; it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: TD SYNNEX

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Entry-level friendly warehouse role in a busy Logistics Center, helping with receiving, picking, cycle counting, loading/unloading, and forklift work (forklift experience needed for level II). You’ll work with a team to hit deadlines and keep orders moving. Offers 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, health insurance, overtime opportunities, and clear paths to advance.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.