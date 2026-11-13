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Southaven
👔 Southaven, MS Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Southaven is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in healthcare and high‑growth companies. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to move up.
Construction Scheduler – Memphis (Onsite)
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Southaven, MS (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role owns the construction schedule for major projects, working closely with superintendents and project managers. Great fit if you have 4+ years of construction scheduling and want to be the person who truly drives timelines and risk planning.
Assistant Nursing Home Administrator
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Nursing Home Administrator in running a skilled nursing facility, from quality of care to budgeting and staff leadership. Ideal if you have (or are close to) a Nursing Home Administrator license and want a path into top‑level healthcare management.
Bench EVS Unit Director (1st Shift)
- Employer: Xanitos, Inc.
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead hospital environmental services teams while training to run a full department. Good match if you have healthcare EVS leadership experience, strong people skills, and want solid benefits plus a clear management track.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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