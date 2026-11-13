Southaven is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in healthcare and high‑growth companies. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to move up.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns the construction schedule for major projects, working closely with superintendents and project managers. Great fit if you have 4+ years of construction scheduling and want to be the person who truly drives timelines and risk planning.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Nursing Home Administrator in running a skilled nursing facility, from quality of care to budgeting and staff leadership. Ideal if you have (or are close to) a Nursing Home Administrator license and want a path into top‑level healthcare management.

Employer: Xanitos, Inc.

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hospital environmental services teams while training to run a full department. Good match if you have healthcare EVS leadership experience, strong people skills, and want solid benefits plus a clear management track.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.