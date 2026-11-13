Southaven’s utilities and infrastructure scene is heating up, with new data centers and energy projects popping up around the metro. If you like working with power, gas, and big equipment, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS (Memphis-area data centers)

(Memphis-area data centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role keeping high-tech supercomputing data centers powered and stable. You’ll run and maintain medium-voltage electrical and MEP systems (power, cooling, UPS, generators) and mentor junior techs in a 24/7 environment.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS (Southaven / Memphis area)

(Southaven / Memphis area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the crew that runs on-site power generation for high-density AI supercomputing. You’ll work on gas turbines, generators, fuel gas and water systems, and medium-voltage electrical up to 34.5 kV, with a strong focus on safety and reliability.

Employer: Plum Gas Solutions

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role supporting natural gas processing and pressure regulation equipment for customers. Mix of hands-on mechanical work, SCADA monitoring, and customer support, with travel up to 25% and outdoor work in all weather.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.