Southaven’s tech and engineering scene is heating up fast, thanks to major data center growth tied to AI and supercomputing. If you’re an engineer or electrical pro, there are several high-impact roles open right now with SpaceX Super Intelligence.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS (supporting Memphis + Southaven sites)

(supporting Memphis + Southaven sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help design, build, and maintain advanced data center facilities, leading MEP projects from design through commissioning. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, 1+ year with MEP building systems, and experience with AutoCAD or Revit.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on electrical power systems for high-end data centers—switchgear, UPS, generators, grounding, and more. Ideal if you have an EE degree and 3+ years working on power distribution, UPS, and generators, and want to own complex electrical design.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southhaven, MS (listed)

(listed) Type: Full-time, onsite with heavy travel

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing commissioning, testing, and troubleshooting of data center electrical systems (medium/low voltage, UPS, generators, PDUs). Best for techs with 3+ years commissioning or field experience in data centers, plants, or industrial sites.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southhaven, MS (Memphis region)

(Memphis region) Type: Full-time, onsite with up to 50% travel

Salary: Not listed

Broad electrical engineering role across battery storage, power transmission, and power generation for massive AI power systems. Great if you have an EE degree and experience with BESS, HV substations/lines, or gas turbine generation and large (>50 MW) power projects.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, onsite with significant travel

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the senior role but without the “Sr.” title—perfect if you have 3+ years electrical commissioning or field tech experience, OSHA 10/30, and want to grow in mission-critical data center work.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS (supports Memphis + Southaven)

(supports Memphis + Southaven) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own electrical facilities projects and maintenance for critical sites—HVAC, high power, cranes, security, fire protection, and more. Good match if you have an engineering degree, 2+ years in facilities or construction, and are comfortable managing contractors and capital projects.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on levels and focus areas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.