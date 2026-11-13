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Southaven
🚧 Southaven MS Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Roles
7 days ago
Southaven’s construction scene is busy right now, with big data center projects and regional infrastructure work driving demand. If you’ve got trade skills and don’t mind some travel, there are some strong options here.
High Voltage Electrician, Construction – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Southaven, MS (traveling role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is for experienced journeyman linemen or substation electricians (69 kV and above) who want to help build and energize new data center substations. Expect 80%+ travel, overtime, and hands-on work building and commissioning high-voltage yards and TVA interconnects.
Electrician, Construction – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Southaven, MS (primarily based here, with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal if you have 5+ years of industrial or data center electrical construction. You’ll install conduit, tray, duct bank, and 480 V equipment, support first energization, and work plenty of overtime on a fast-paced build, with travel rotations and per diem while on site.
Plumber (Service & Repair) – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for plumbers with 3+ years’ experience who want steady work in high-end data centers instead of residential calls. You’ll handle service, repair, and preventative maintenance on complex plumbing and mechanical systems in a fast-moving, tech-heavy environment.
Foreman
- Employer: Phillips Infrastructure
- Location: Southaven, MS (travel in and out of Mississippi)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a crew of up to 10 workers on construction projects, handling scheduling, safety, and coordination with other teams. You’ll need OSHA 30 (within the last 3 years), be ready for field work in rough terrain and extreme weather, and comfortable lifting up to 80 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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