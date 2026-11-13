Southaven’s construction scene is busy right now, with big data center projects and regional infrastructure work driving demand. If you’ve got trade skills and don’t mind some travel, there are some strong options here.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS (traveling role)

(traveling role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is for experienced journeyman linemen or substation electricians (69 kV and above) who want to help build and energize new data center substations. Expect 80%+ travel, overtime, and hands-on work building and commissioning high-voltage yards and TVA interconnects.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS (primarily based here, with travel)

(primarily based here, with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you have 5+ years of industrial or data center electrical construction. You’ll install conduit, tray, duct bank, and 480 V equipment, support first energization, and work plenty of overtime on a fast-paced build, with travel rotations and per diem while on site.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for plumbers with 3+ years’ experience who want steady work in high-end data centers instead of residential calls. You’ll handle service, repair, and preventative maintenance on complex plumbing and mechanical systems in a fast-moving, tech-heavy environment.

Employer: Phillips Infrastructure

Location: Southaven, MS (travel in and out of Mississippi)

(travel in and out of Mississippi) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew of up to 10 workers on construction projects, handling scheduling, safety, and coordination with other teams. You’ll need OSHA 30 (within the last 3 years), be ready for field work in rough terrain and extreme weather, and comfortable lifting up to 80 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.