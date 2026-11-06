🚚 Southaven MS Supply Chain Hiring: Several Warehouse & Logistics Roles

Southaven’s warehouses are busy and growing, with new roles from entry‑level to leadership. If you like fast‑paced, hands‑on work, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Kuehne+Nagel Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead inventory control and be the go-to WMS expert for a major global logistics company. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in inventory/warehouse operations and want to manage a team, drive process improvements, and work closely with operations, IT, and customers.

Employer: Emerson

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building component kits for customer orders—great if you like detailed work and staying busy. You’ll handle materials, do basic inventory transactions in an MRP system, and stand most of the day, with lifting up to 35 lbs.

Employer: Emerson

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Pick, pack, and ship orders in a high-volume warehouse environment. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady hours with a global employer that offers benefits and development programs.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Unload delivery trucks, move product into storage, and keep the receiving area organized. This is a good side job if you’re comfortable with physical work and lifting up to 50 lbs in a fast-paced restaurant setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—warehouse and logistics roles in Southaven tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.