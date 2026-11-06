🏥 Southaven Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Southaven’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking for steady hours and patient-focused work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about hands-on resident care plus leadership, supervising CNAs and managing daily nursing operations. Diversicare highlights a clinical career ladder, daily wage access, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Antech Diagnostics

Antech Diagnostics Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $16.20/hour (target pay)

(target pay) Schedule: 9am–5:30pm, Mon–Sat, two days off weekly; weekends required

Work in a veterinary lab handling and processing fecal samples to support pet health diagnostics. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, okay with lab biohazards/PPE, and want solid benefits plus pet care discounts.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, weekends only

Full-time, Salary: $14/hour

Support seniors at home with daily living tasks, companionship, and light household help. Great if you have CNA/PCA/RN/LPN/LVN/HHA experience (or similar) and want flexible hours, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Bradford Health Services (Woodland Recovery Center)

Bradford Health Services (Woodland Recovery Center) Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care on a primary mental health unit for patients with substance use and co-occurring disorders. Comes with a broad benefits package, including medical, mental health support, PTO, and student loan repayment for nurses.

Employer: Radiance Senior Living of Southaven

Radiance Senior Living of Southaven Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: From $15/hour

Help residents with ADLs, monitor vitals, and support those with dementia or disabilities in a senior living setting. Good match if you have prior long-term care experience and are comfortable working nights.

Employer: Southaven Primary Eye Care

Southaven Primary Eye Care Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$23/hour

Help patients choose frames and lenses, handle adjustments and repairs, and manage frame inventory and vendor relationships. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of optical experience and enjoy patient care plus sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.