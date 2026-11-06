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Southaven
🏥 Southaven Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
9 days ago
Southaven’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking for steady hours and patient-focused work, these local roles are worth a look.
Nurse RN (3pm–11pm, Mon–Fri)
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about hands-on resident care plus leadership, supervising CNAs and managing daily nursing operations. Diversicare highlights a clinical career ladder, daily wage access, and a full benefits package.
Parasitology Technician – Day Shift
- Employer: Antech Diagnostics
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $16.20/hour (target pay)
- Schedule: 9am–5:30pm, Mon–Sat, two days off weekly; weekends required
Work in a veterinary lab handling and processing fecal samples to support pet health diagnostics. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, okay with lab biohazards/PPE, and want solid benefits plus pet care discounts.
Caregiver – Weekends Only
- Employer: Senior Helpers
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time, weekends only
- Salary: $14/hour
Support seniors at home with daily living tasks, companionship, and light household help. Great if you have CNA/PCA/RN/LPN/LVN/HHA experience (or similar) and want flexible hours, paid training, and room to grow.
Registered Nurse / Licensed Practical Nurse (Night)
- Employer: Bradford Health Services (Woodland Recovery Center)
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care on a primary mental health unit for patients with substance use and co-occurring disorders. Comes with a broad benefits package, including medical, mental health support, PTO, and student loan repayment for nurses.
Resident Assistant (11pm–7am)
- Employer: Radiance Senior Living of Southaven
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Salary: From $15/hour
Help residents with ADLs, monitor vitals, and support those with dementia or disabilities in a senior living setting. Good match if you have prior long-term care experience and are comfortable working nights.
Optician
- Employer: Southaven Primary Eye Care
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$23/hour
Help patients choose frames and lenses, handle adjustments and repairs, and manage frame inventory and vendor relationships. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of optical experience and enjoy patient care plus sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths that can help you decide.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.