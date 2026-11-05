🚚 Southaven MS Logistics Hiring: Multiple Forklift & Supervisor Roles

Southaven’s warehouses and carriers are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (industrial manufacturer client)

CyberCoders (industrial manufacturer client) Location: Southaven / Horn Lake, MS (onsite only)

(onsite only) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead purchasing, production planning, scheduling, inventory control, and supplier management for a growing manufacturer. This is a senior, hands-on leadership role over an 8–10 person team, focused on sourcing, cost savings, and ERP/MRP (JD Edwards/Oracle a plus), with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, profit sharing, and paid time off.

Employer: JAM Industries

Location: Southaven, MS (warehouse onsite)

(warehouse onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts to move product between receiving, storage, service, and shipping for one of the largest distributors of audio gear and electronics. Great fit if you have 1+ year forklift experience, can lift 75 lbs, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and employee discounts on gear.

Employer: JAM Industries

Location: Southaven, MS (warehouse onsite)

(warehouse onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on inbound freight and returns, unloading trucks, checking counts, and keeping inventory accurate. You’ll use a forklift and pallet jacks, work closely with shipping and inventory teams, and get access to JAM’s full benefits, 401(k) match, and product discounts.

Employer: JAM Industries

Location: Southaven, MS (warehouse onsite)

(warehouse onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend forklift driving with inventory control—counting stock, updating systems, and helping keep the warehouse organized. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with basic Excel, and like a mix of physical work and data entry, plus full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: RXO, Inc.

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead transportation projects and change initiatives for a major logistics provider. You’ll manage implementations, support drivers and clients, and solve day-to-day transport challenges. Requires 3+ years in transportation/logistics implementations, project management skills, and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, and career development.

Employer: RXO

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Senior Transportation Supervisor opportunity at RXO, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying off LinkedIn, this link may be easier to use on mobile.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply even if you’re not a 100% match—logistics employers often train the right attitude and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.