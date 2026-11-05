🏭 Southaven, MS Manufacturing: Multiple Maintenance Planner Openings

Southaven’s plants are busy and growing, and they need people who can keep the lines running. If you’ve got maintenance and planning skills, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a food production plant)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a food production plant) Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role plans and schedules maintenance so production equipment stays up and running with minimal downtime. You’ll build preventive and predictive maintenance plans in SAP/CMMS, coordinate with production and contractors, manage spare parts, and support shutdowns and major projects.

Good fit if you:

Have 3+ years as a Maintenance Planner or similar role

as a Maintenance Planner or similar role Know SAP PM or another CMMS for work orders and inventory

for work orders and inventory Understand mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and basic electrical systems

Are comfortable with food safety, GMP, and safety rules (LOTO, confined space, etc.)

Perks mentioned: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus opportunities, and overtime potential.

To apply, use the LinkedIn link above or email your resume (Word format) to Valeria.Barrutia@cybercoders.com following the subject line instructions in the posting.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—polish your resume, highlight your SAP/CMMS and planning experience, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.