👔 Southaven, MS Management Roles With Multiple Local Employers

Southaven has some solid leadership roles open right now, from hotels to banking to large shuttle operations. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CharterUP

CharterUP Location: Memphis, TN / Southaven, MS (onsite at project locations)

(onsite at project locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (no exact range listed)

Lead day-to-day operations for large shuttle programs serving data centers and major construction sites. You’ll run on-site service, manage transportation partners, own client relationships, and use data to keep routes safe, reliable, and efficient.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: 12 Nov 2026 (may close earlier)

Help lead the teller line and daily branch operations while coaching a small team. This role mixes customer service, risk and compliance, and people management in a busy consumer banking branch.

Employer: MCR Hotels

Location: Southaven, MS (Home2 Suites by Hilton)

(Home2 Suites by Hilton) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole hotel operation with a focus on happy guests, spotless rooms, and strong teamwork. You’ll oversee staff, quality checks, safety, budgets, and daily walks of the property, with perks like hotel discounts, weekly pay, PTO, and health benefits for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related openings you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.