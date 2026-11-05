🍽️ Southaven Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Southaven’s food scene is busy, from hospital kitchens to golf bars and pizza spots. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into restaurant leadership with Domino's. You’ll use your previous restaurant management experience to run shifts, support the team, and grow into higher roles. Must be 18+ with your own vehicle, insurance, and good driving record.

Employer: Pars & Pints

Location: Southaven, MS (Silo Square)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $4.00/hour + tips

Fun hybrid role at a golf simulator bar where you’ll bartend and serve guests in the bays. Mostly day shifts (11 AM–5 PM, Mon–Sun) with some weekend evenings, great if you like a social, sports-bar vibe. Must be 21+, have 1 year bartending experience, and be able to get a Mississippi ABC permit.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare at Baptist Memorial Hospital–DeSoto

at Location: 7601 Southcrest Parkway, Southaven, MS 38671

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50–$16.50 per hour

Hospital kitchen role cooking to set recipes and standards, with a focus on quality, safety, and cleanliness. Shifts run 6:00 AM–2:30 PM and 10:00 AM–7:30 PM (days vary). Comes with a full benefits package for full-time, plus retirement and wellness programs.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.