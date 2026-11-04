🎓 Southaven MS Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Southaven has a steady need for people who love working with kids. If you’re patient, upbeat, and ready to help children grow, these local schools and programs are hiring now.

Employer: Soccer Shots Los Angeles

Soccer Shots Los Angeles Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14/hr during training, then $20/hr

Perks: Free uniforms, free snacks, weekly gas stipend, flexible schedule, paid training

Lead fun 30–45 minute soccer sessions for kids ages 2–10 using a set curriculum. Great fit if you’re energetic, love kids, and want flexible hours with a clear, simple coaching program.

Employer: Greenbrook Wee Care

Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Part-time (multiple roles, some may become full-time)

Pay: Not listed

Help run an orderly classroom, oversee centers, and work closely with parents and staff. Monday–Friday schedule, with a strong chance to move into full-time if you’re reliable and truly enjoy working with children.

Employer: Busy Bodies

Location: Southaven, MS 38671

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $10.00/hour

Benefits: Childcare, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, professional development help, tuition reimbursement

Care for infants 6 weeks–12 months with lesson plans, feeding, diapering, and play that supports early development. Ideal if you have some childcare experience and want a stable, in-person classroom role with growth and training support.

If one of these feels right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.