🚚 Southaven Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Shift Options

Southaven’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Terex Corporation (Genie)

Terex Corporation (Genie) Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $19.97/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm

Hands-on warehouse role doing receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and inventory transfers using PCs and RF scanners. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of warehouse experience and want steady first-shift hours with potential to convert to a regular Genie team member and access full benefits.

Employer: Terex Corporation (Genie)

Terex Corporation (Genie) Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $21.54/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm

Operate forklifts and other powered industrial trucks (up to 15,000 lbs) while handling unloading, stocking, picking, packing, and shipping. Great for experienced PIT operators (1+ year, HS diploma required) who want first-shift work and a path to permanent hire with vacation, 401(k), and health benefits.

Employer: Terex Corporation (Genie)

Terex Corporation (Genie) Location: Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $22.61/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~2:00pm–10:30pm

Similar to the 1st shift role but on afternoons/evenings, with a higher hourly rate for operating sit-down forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, and more. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of PIT experience and prefer later hours while still having weekends free and a chance to convert to permanent.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a manufacturing company)

(recruiting for a manufacturing company) Location: Northern MS (Southaven / Horn Lake area)

Type: Full-time, direct hire, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning purchasing, production planning, scheduling, inventory control, and supplier management for a manufacturing operation. Best for experienced supply chain leaders (5+ years team and strategic leadership) who want to run a team of buyer/planners, drive cost savings, and work closely with operations and engineering.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.