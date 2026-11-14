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📅 Southampton 2026–2027 curbside leaf pickup by zone
📅 Southampton 2026–2027 Leaf Pickup by Trash Day Zone
Southampton Township has set the 2026–2027 curbside leaf collection schedule. Zones match your regular trash day:
- Zone 1 (Monday trash): Nov 30, 2026 and Jan 4, 2027
- Zone 2 (Tuesday trash): Dec 7, 2026 and Jan 11, 2027
- Zone 3 (Wednesday trash): Dec 14, 2026 and Jan 18, 2027
- Zone 4 (Thursday trash): Dec 21, 2026 and Jan 25, 2027
- Zone 5 (Friday trash): Dec 28, 2026 and Feb 1, 2027
Put your leaves at the curb by Monday morning of your zone’s collection week.
Leaf piles must:
- Be reachable from the street (trucks stay on the roadway)
- Be clear of cars, trees, poles, boxes, and mailboxes
- Contain leaves only – no branches, rocks, vines, bottles, or other debris
If a pile has other materials mixed in, it will not be collected.
A township map shows all leaf zones, including Leisuretowne and Hampton Lakes, with local roads and nearby towns marked to help you see which zone you’re in.
For zone details and any updates, visit www.southamptonnj.org/government/public_works/index.php.
More Info: https://www.southamptonnj.org/Leaf%20Collection.pd...
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