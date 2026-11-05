🎓 Southampton NY Coaching Jobs – Multiple School Sports Roles

Spring sports in Southampton, NY are already gearing up, and the school district is hiring a whole lineup of coaches. If you love working with students and know your sport, there’s probably a team here for you.

All roles are with Southampton Union Free School District for the spring 2027 season, with an application deadline of 11/15/2026 unless noted. Most start 03/08/2027 (junior high starts 03/29/2027, varsity softball 03/03/2027).

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, JV, Spring season

Head Coach, JV, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Lead the JV baseball program and help younger players grow into varsity-level athletes. Great if you enjoy teaching fundamentals and building team culture.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Run the varsity girls golf team and guide players through league play and tournaments. Ideal for a coach who knows the game and enjoys one-on-one skill work.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Lead a growing sport and help build a strong girls flag football program. Great for someone excited about strategy, teamwork, and program-building.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Support both boys and girls varsity track teams with practices and meets. Good fit if you like working across events and supporting a large roster.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School (Junior High team), Southampton, NY

Southampton High School (Junior High team), Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season

Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Coach younger softball players and teach core skills and sportsmanship. Perfect if you enjoy developing beginners and future varsity athletes.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Lead the girls varsity track program, from sprints to distance and field events. Great for organized coaches who like managing a full team and staff.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Oversee the boys varsity track team and guide athletes through training and meets. Ideal if you enjoy planning workouts and building a competitive program.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Work closely with the head coach to support boys varsity track athletes. Nice role if you want to coach but prefer a support position.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY

Southampton Intermediate School, Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season

Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season Start Date: 03/29/2027

Lead the junior high baseball team and introduce players to competitive school sports. Great for patient coaches who like teaching fundamentals.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY

Southampton Intermediate School, Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season

Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season Start Date: 03/29/2027

Start young runners on the right foot with a supportive junior high track program. Good for coaches who enjoy working with first-time athletes.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Support the varsity baseball head coach with practices, games, and player development. Nice fit if you know the game and like being hands-on.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/03/2027

Help run the varsity softball program and support athletes on and off the field. Great if you want to coach at a high level without being the head.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Work with the girls varsity track team across events and meets. Ideal for someone who enjoys mentoring athletes and collaborating with a head coach.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Lead the boys varsity tennis team through practices and match play. Great for a coach who enjoys strategy and individual player development.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Support the varsity girls flag football program and help grow this newer sport. Good if you like being part of a small, energetic coaching staff.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, JV, Spring season

Head Coach, JV, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Guide JV softball players as they prepare for varsity-level play. Nice role if you enjoy teaching skills and building confidence.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, JV, Spring season

Head Coach, JV, Spring season Start Date: 03/08/2027

Coach the JV girls golf team and help newer players learn course basics and etiquette. Great stepping stone into varsity-level coaching.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY

Southampton Intermediate School, Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season

Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season Start Date: 03/29/2027

Introduce junior high boys to competitive tennis and match play. Ideal if you like teaching fundamentals and building interest in the sport.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY

Southampton High School, Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season

Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season Start Date: 03/03/2027

Lead the varsity softball program and set the tone for the whole pipeline. Great for experienced coaches ready to run a full program.

Employer: Southampton Union Free School District

Southampton Union Free School District Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY

Southampton Intermediate School, Type: Assistant Coach, Junior High, Spring season

Assistant Coach, Junior High, Spring season Start Date: 03/29/2027

Support the junior high softball head coach and help new players learn the game. Good entry point if you’re newer to coaching.

Most of these roles require CPR and First Aid and meeting New York State coaching certification rules, so check the posting details and make sure you’re set before you apply.

If any of these sound like you, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in before 11/15/2026 so you’re ready for the 2027 spring season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.