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🎓 Southampton NY Coaching Jobs – Multiple School Sports Roles
Spring sports in Southampton, NY are already gearing up, and the school district is hiring a whole lineup of coaches. If you love working with students and know your sport, there’s probably a team here for you.
All roles are with Southampton Union Free School District for the spring 2027 season, with an application deadline of 11/15/2026 unless noted. Most start 03/08/2027 (junior high starts 03/29/2027, varsity softball 03/03/2027).
Head Coach JV Baseball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, JV, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Lead the JV baseball program and help younger players grow into varsity-level athletes. Great if you enjoy teaching fundamentals and building team culture.
Head Coach – Varsity Girls Golf
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Run the varsity girls golf team and guide players through league play and tournaments. Ideal for a coach who knows the game and enjoys one-on-one skill work.
Head Coach – Varsity Girls Flag Football
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Lead a growing sport and help build a strong girls flag football program. Great for someone excited about strategy, teamwork, and program-building.
Assistant Coach – Varsity Boys/Girls Track
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Support both boys and girls varsity track teams with practices and meets. Good fit if you like working across events and supporting a large roster.
Head Coach – Junior High Softball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School (Junior High team), Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Coach younger softball players and teach core skills and sportsmanship. Perfect if you enjoy developing beginners and future varsity athletes.
Head Coach – Girls Varsity Spring Track
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Lead the girls varsity track program, from sprints to distance and field events. Great for organized coaches who like managing a full team and staff.
Head Coach – Boys Varsity Spring Track
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Oversee the boys varsity track team and guide athletes through training and meets. Ideal if you enjoy planning workouts and building a competitive program.
Assistant Coach – Boys Varsity Spring Track
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Work closely with the head coach to support boys varsity track athletes. Nice role if you want to coach but prefer a support position.
Head Coach – Junior High Baseball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/29/2027
Lead the junior high baseball team and introduce players to competitive school sports. Great for patient coaches who like teaching fundamentals.
Head Coach – Junior High Girls Spring Track
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/29/2027
Start young runners on the right foot with a supportive junior high track program. Good for coaches who enjoy working with first-time athletes.
Assistant Coach – Varsity Baseball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Support the varsity baseball head coach with practices, games, and player development. Nice fit if you know the game and like being hands-on.
Assistant Coach – Varsity Softball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/03/2027
Help run the varsity softball program and support athletes on and off the field. Great if you want to coach at a high level without being the head.
Assistant Coach – Girls Varsity Spring Track
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Work with the girls varsity track team across events and meets. Ideal for someone who enjoys mentoring athletes and collaborating with a head coach.
Head Coach – Varsity Boys Tennis
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Lead the boys varsity tennis team through practices and match play. Great for a coach who enjoys strategy and individual player development.
Assistant Coach – Varsity Girls Flag Football
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Assistant Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Support the varsity girls flag football program and help grow this newer sport. Good if you like being part of a small, energetic coaching staff.
Head Coach – JV Softball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, JV, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Guide JV softball players as they prepare for varsity-level play. Nice role if you enjoy teaching skills and building confidence.
Head Coach – JV Girls Golf
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, JV, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/08/2027
Coach the JV girls golf team and help newer players learn course basics and etiquette. Great stepping stone into varsity-level coaching.
Head Coach – Junior High Boys Tennis
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Junior High, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/29/2027
Introduce junior high boys to competitive tennis and match play. Ideal if you like teaching fundamentals and building interest in the sport.
Head Coach – Varsity Softball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton High School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Head Coach, Varsity, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/03/2027
Lead the varsity softball program and set the tone for the whole pipeline. Great for experienced coaches ready to run a full program.
Assistant Coach – Junior High Softball
- Employer: Southampton Union Free School District
- Location: Southampton Intermediate School, Southampton, NY
- Type: Assistant Coach, Junior High, Spring season
- Start Date: 03/29/2027
Support the junior high softball head coach and help new players learn the game. Good entry point if you’re newer to coaching.
Most of these roles require CPR and First Aid and meeting New York State coaching certification rules, so check the posting details and make sure you’re set before you apply.
If any of these sound like you, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in before 11/15/2026 so you’re ready for the 2027 spring season.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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