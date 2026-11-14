South Windsor’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like making real products and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: HEICO (Capewell Aerial Systems)

HEICO (Capewell Aerial Systems) Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the quality department for an aerospace manufacturer, reporting to the President. You’ll manage quality staff, own the AS9100/ISO QMS, run internal audits, work with customers and suppliers, and drive continuous improvement across production.

Employer: HEICO (Capewell Aerial Systems)

HEICO (Capewell Aerial Systems) Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up and running CNC mills and lathes, reading programs, checking your own work, and helping optimize machining times. Good fit if you like precision work, shop-floor teamwork, and training others as you grow.

Employer: Broadridge

Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time , 12-hour day shift (6am–6pm, L-W-D)

, Compensation: $19.50/hour + bonus eligible

Run and maintain digital presses, load stock, set up jobs, and keep print quality on point while meeting production goals. This is an active role (on your feet, lifting up to 35 lbs) with overtime potential and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.