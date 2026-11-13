South Windsor’s food scene is busy and hiring, from family spots to big national brands. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: East Windsor Hill, CT (near South Windsor)

(near South Windsor) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000–$72,000/year (plus quarterly bonuses; paid hourly during 7-week training)

Lead both front and back of house at a busy, well-known restaurant. This role comes with structured training, strong benefits from Day 1, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and big growth potential into General and District Manager roles.

Employer: Ben & Jerry's Connecticut

Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,840–$52,000/year (listed as $1,000–$1,100 per week)

Run a fun, community-focused ice cream shop and lead a team of 10–15 people. You’ll handle daily operations, hiring, training, and local events, with benefits, PTO, and 401(k) plus room to grow in a values-driven brand.

Employer: The Red Cabin

Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Part-time (Sundays)

Salary: $16.94–$18.00/hour

Perfect if you want just one steady shift a week. Help with breakfast and lunch prep, dishwashing, and keeping a small, family-owned kitchen clean and organized. Sunday hours are about 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., plus an employee discount.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send that application while the role’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.