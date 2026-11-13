South Windsor is buzzing with big infrastructure work, and that means strong leadership jobs in power and construction. If you like building things that keep the lights on, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.)

Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.) Location: South Windsor, CT (project-based across NH / CT / NY )

(project-based across ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level project management role (0–3 years’ experience) helping run high‑voltage transmission line projects. Good fit if you have a Construction Management/Engineering/Project Management degree, want field-based work with travel, and like the idea of growing inside a top-ranked power contractor with strong training and full benefits.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.)

Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.) Location: South Windsor, CT (various project locations)

(various project locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full lifecycle transmission line construction projects—from bids and planning to closeout. Designed for someone with 5–7+ years of project management in utility, transmission, or heavy civil work who can juggle schedule, cost, safety, and client relationships while traveling to long-term job sites.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.)

Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.) Location: Northeastern U.S. (NY/CT region)

Type: Full-time

Expected Salary Range: $208,000 – $300,000 (base, depending on experience and location)

High-level regional role leading overhead transmission and distribution operations across multiple states. Best for someone with 15+ years in power utility construction, proven success running regional/business-unit operations, and comfort with extensive travel, financial oversight, and building high-performing teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and travel so you can see if it fits your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.