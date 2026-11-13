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🏭 South Windsor CT Manufacturing – Multiple Night-Shift Roles
South Windsor has some solid manufacturing openings right now, especially for folks who don’t mind night shifts and like hands-on work.
Inspector – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Pursuit Aerospace
- Location: South Windsor, CT (onsite, manufacturing plant)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Help inspect aircraft engine components and keep quality high. You’ll use precision tools (like calipers and CMM), document results, and work closely with production to fix issues. Benefits include health and disability insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, and holidays.
Assistant Digital Press Operator (Machine Operator)
- Employer: Kelly (for a premier manufacturing client)
- Location: South Windsor, CT
- Type: Full-time, Wed–Fri 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM with rotating Saturdays + mandatory OT
- Pay: $19.75/hour
Support digital press operators running high-speed printers and finishing equipment. Good fit if you like fast-paced, hands-on work and want on-the-job training with a well-known staffing firm that offers access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, bonuses, and paid holidays (eligibility varies).
High-Speed Insert Operator
- Employer: Broadridge
- Location: South Windsor, CT
- Type: Full-time, Thurs–Sat and every other Wed 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM
- Pay: $19.25/hour (range $17.05–$27.17/hour, bonus eligible)
Run and monitor high-speed inserting machines, keep jobs on spec, and do basic maintenance. This role is great if you can stand 12-hour shifts, lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear path to hit monthly efficiency goals with access to comprehensive benefits and an annual bonus opportunity.
If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—night-shift manufacturing roles with solid pay and benefits tend to go fast. Click through, skim the full details, and apply if it feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.