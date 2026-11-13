South Windsor has some solid manufacturing openings right now, especially for folks who don’t mind night shifts and like hands-on work.

Employer: Pursuit Aerospace

Pursuit Aerospace Location: South Windsor, CT (onsite, manufacturing plant)

(onsite, manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Help inspect aircraft engine components and keep quality high. You’ll use precision tools (like calipers and CMM), document results, and work closely with production to fix issues. Benefits include health and disability insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Kelly (for a premier manufacturing client)

(for a premier manufacturing client) Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time , Wed–Fri 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM with rotating Saturdays + mandatory OT

, Wed–Fri with rotating Saturdays + mandatory OT Pay: $19.75/hour

Support digital press operators running high-speed printers and finishing equipment. Good fit if you like fast-paced, hands-on work and want on-the-job training with a well-known staffing firm that offers access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, bonuses, and paid holidays (eligibility varies).

Employer: Broadridge

Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time , Thurs–Sat and every other Wed 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM

, Thurs–Sat and every other Wed Pay: $19.25/hour (range $17.05–$27.17/hour, bonus eligible)

Run and monitor high-speed inserting machines, keep jobs on spec, and do basic maintenance. This role is great if you can stand 12-hour shifts, lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear path to hit monthly efficiency goals with access to comprehensive benefits and an annual bonus opportunity.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—night-shift manufacturing roles with solid pay and benefits tend to go fast. Click through, skim the full details, and apply if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.