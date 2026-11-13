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🚚 South Windsor CT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
South Windsor has some solid logistics and inventory roles right now, especially if you like organized work and keeping things moving on time.
Here are a few strong picks hiring locally:
Buyer (Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing)
- Employer: Jobot (for an established aerospace & defense manufacturer)
- Location: South Windsor, CT (onsite)
- Salary: $60,000 – $85,000 per year + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Handle purchasing for mission-critical aerospace and defense parts, work with suppliers, and help keep production running smoothly. This role stands out for its up to ~$80K base pay, strong benefits, and every other Friday off.
Production Equipment Inventory Analyst
- Employer: Broadridge
- Location: South Windsor, CT
- Salary: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour + annual bonus eligibility
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM
Track and order replacement parts, manage inventory systems (Oracle, FIIX, etc.), and keep production equipment stocked and ready. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel, and want to grow in inventory and systems work.
Shipping and Receiving Clerk
- Employer: TWIN MRO
- Location: South Windsor, CT (in person)
- Salary: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, at least 40 hours/week
Handle incoming and outgoing aerospace parts, match paperwork, pack shipments, and use forklifts/pallet jacks to move materials. Great if you have 2+ years shipping/receiving and like a hands-on role with solid benefits.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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