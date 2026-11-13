South Windsor has some solid logistics and inventory roles right now, especially if you like organized work and keeping things moving on time.

Here are a few strong picks hiring locally:

Employer: Jobot (for an established aerospace & defense manufacturer)

Jobot (for an established aerospace & defense manufacturer) Location: South Windsor, CT (onsite)

Salary: $60,000 – $85,000 per year + bonus

+ bonus Type: Full-time

Handle purchasing for mission-critical aerospace and defense parts, work with suppliers, and help keep production running smoothly. This role stands out for its up to ~$80K base pay, strong benefits, and every other Friday off.

Employer: Broadridge

Location: South Windsor, CT

Salary: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour + annual bonus eligibility

+ annual bonus eligibility Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM

Track and order replacement parts, manage inventory systems (Oracle, FIIX, etc.), and keep production equipment stocked and ready. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel, and want to grow in inventory and systems work.

Employer: TWIN MRO

Location: South Windsor, CT (in person)

Salary: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, at least 40 hours/week

Handle incoming and outgoing aerospace parts, match paperwork, pack shipments, and use forklifts/pallet jacks to move materials. Great if you have 2+ years shipping/receiving and like a hands-on role with solid benefits.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.