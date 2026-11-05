🍽️ South Windsor CT Food Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles

South Windsor has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from tipped server roles to ice cream shop leadership with steady pay.

Here are a few worth a look if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Tipped minimum wage + tips, averaging $26–$30/hr

Serve in a full-service, scratch-kitchen restaurant where strong sales mean strong tips. Flexible schedules, medical benefits, a 401(k) with match, and clear paths to move up (many managers started as servers).

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Tipped minimum wage + tips, averaging $17–$19/hr

Great entry point into full-service dining, greeting guests and supporting servers in a busy, guest-focused spot. Offers flexible schedules, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and room to grow into other roles.

Employer: Ben & Jerry's Connecticut

Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hr

Run the South Windsor scoop shop day-to-day, leading the team, managing operations, and creating fun guest experiences. Comes with competitive pay, bonus opportunities, health benefits, PTO, wellness support, and ice cream perks.

Employer: Ben & Jerry's Connecticut

Location: Glastonbury & South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hr (includes tips)

Split your time between two Ben & Jerry’s shops, helping lead teams, open/close, handle cash, and keep both locations running smoothly. Good fit if you have supervisor experience, reliable transportation, and like variety in your week.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.