🏥 South Windsor CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

South Windsor has a steady need for hands-on caregivers and senior care leaders right now. If you like helping people stay safe, comfortable, and independent, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: New Era Home Care Services

New Era Home Care Services Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help clients in their homes with daily care, meals, mobility, and companionship. Good fit if you have CNA/PCA experience, can handle lifting, and want steady part-time hours supporting seniors and adults with disabilities.

Employer: New Era Home Care Services

New Era Home Care Services Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Very similar home-care role focused on helping with personal care, transfers, vital signs, and light housekeeping. Ideal if you’re comfortable with dementia and end-of-life care and want flexible, in-person work in the community.

Employer: LCB Senior Living, LLC

Location: South Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time leadership role

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year + annual bonus opportunity

Lead the memory care (Reflections) program in a senior living community, managing staff, budgets, and dementia-focused programming. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay for full-time staff, and is a strong fit if you have experience with memory care and team management.

If something here feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.