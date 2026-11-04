undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 South Windsor CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
South Windsor has a steady need for hands-on caregivers and senior care leaders right now. If you like helping people stay safe, comfortable, and independent, these roles are worth a look.
CNA/PCA Caregiver
- Employer: New Era Home Care Services
- Location: South Windsor, CT
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Help clients in their homes with daily care, meals, mobility, and companionship. Good fit if you have CNA/PCA experience, can handle lifting, and want steady part-time hours supporting seniors and adults with disabilities.
PCA/CNA
- Employer: New Era Home Care Services
- Location: South Windsor, CT
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Very similar home-care role focused on helping with personal care, transfers, vital signs, and light housekeeping. Ideal if you’re comfortable with dementia and end-of-life care and want flexible, in-person work in the community.
Memory Care Director – The Residence at South Windsor Farms
- Employer: LCB Senior Living, LLC
- Location: South Windsor, CT
- Type: Full-time leadership role
- Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year + annual bonus opportunity
Lead the memory care (Reflections) program in a senior living community, managing staff, budgets, and dementia-focused programming. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay for full-time staff, and is a strong fit if you have experience with memory care and team management.
If something here feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.